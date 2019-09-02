Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Women's National Volleyball team advanced to the quarter-finals on Sept. 1, beating Croatia 3-2 in the 2019 CEV European Championship.

Turkey won the first and third sets, 26-24 and 25-22, played in the capital Ankara.

But Croatia won the second and fourth sets, 25-18 and 33-31, sending the game to a tie-breaking fifth set.

In the tight fifth set, Turkey emerged winner, 16-14. Turkey will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.