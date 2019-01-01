Women on duty: Turkey's coast guard officers

Women on duty: Turkey's coast guard officers

News

Coast guards feel the consequences of irregular migration flow deeply all the while experiencing the pride of saving a child and the sorrow of seeing corpses in their work life on a regular basis, women officers on active duty off the coast of Istanbul have said.
