Women lawmakers perform Las Tesis in Turkish Parliament

  • December 15 2019 12:43:07

Women lawmakers perform Las Tesis in Turkish Parliament

ISTANBUL
Women lawmakers perform Las Tesis in Turkish Parliament

Women lawmakers of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) protested Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Dec. 14 in the Turkish Parliament for their version of the protest song first performed by the Chilean feminist group Las Tesis.

The protest was initiated by CHP lawmaker Sera Kadıgil during budget talks in parliament and was broadcast live on the Turkish Grand National Assembly TV.

"Mr. Interior Minister, there is a dance that started in Chile to draw attention to violence against women all over the world: Las Tesis. Thanks to you, Turkey is the only country to have [legislative] immunity to perform this action. Now, as women lawmakers, we will have two words for you on behalf of all women who have been subjected to violence," she said.

Peoples’ Democratic Party's (HDP) women lawmakers also supported the protest, with some CHP deputies holding photos of women murdered at the hands of men.

Responding to the protest in parliament, Soylu stressed that each murdered women is a common pain for Turkey.

Soylu underlined the expressions in the lyrics of the song, saying, "If this issue is to be solved by saying these things, let parliament hear it. I am the interior minister, despite the law, despite the Constitution, I will use my widest right [to solve this issue]," he said.

"You are the rapist, you are the killer; cops, judges, state and president," the lawmakers chanted, repeating the original lyrics of the song.

On Dec. 8, police dispersed a protest in Istanbul where women sang their rendition of the feminist protest song "A rapist in your path," which has gained popularity around the world after it was first performed in Chile.

Violence against women is a widespread problem in Turkey. Women's rights groups have blasted the Turkish government for not tackling the issue and for seeking to impose a conservative ideology that oppresses women.

According to figures provided by Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicides Platform), which keeps a tally of femicides across the country, some 405 women were killed by men in Turkey in 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Cyprus slams move to lift embargo on Greek side

    Turkish Cyprus slams move to lift embargo on Greek side

  2. Turkey adds former Fatah leader to most wanted list

    Turkey adds former Fatah leader to most wanted list

  3. Turkey to continue defending rights in Med Sea, says foreign minister

    Turkey to continue defending rights in Med Sea, says foreign minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus greenlights Turkish drone flights

    Turkish Cyprus greenlights Turkish drone flights

  5. Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

    Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth
Recommended
EU should increase funds for Syrian refugees, official says

EU should increase funds for Syrian refugees, official says
Canal Istanbul mega project to free Bosphorus

Canal Istanbul mega project to free Bosphorus
Turkey to respond if US imposes sanctions

Turkey to respond if US imposes sanctions
Turkish Cyprus greenlights Turkish drone flights

Turkish Cyprus greenlights Turkish drone flights
Turkey adds former Fatah leader to most wanted list

Turkey adds former Fatah leader to most wanted list
Turkish police seize nearly 36 kg of heroin

Turkish police seize nearly 36 kg of heroin

WORLD Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Özils comments on China, Uighurs

Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Özil's comments on China, Uighurs

English football club Arsenal tried on Dec. 14 to distance itself from the comments of its star midfielder Mesut Özil after he posted messages on Twitter and Instagram critical of China’s policies toward its Muslim Uighur minority.
ECONOMY Turkeys poultry production up in October

Turkey's poultry production up in October

Turkey's chicken meat production rose by 3.6% year-on-year in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

After EuroLeague victory over Fenerbahce, Anadolu Efes defeat Yellow Canaries once again in Istanbul