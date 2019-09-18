WHO awards Turkish woman academic

ANKARA

A Turkish woman has been granted an award by the World Health Organization (WHO) for her contribution to public health in the European region.

Prof. Dr. Tomris Türmen, head of the Ankara-based International Children’s Center, was awarded during the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Sept. 17.

“Equal access to healthcare service for everyone is part of fundamental human rights. Development and prosperity of societies are primarily associated with implementation of this right,” Türmen said in her speech during the ceremony, addressing health professionals and ministerial officials from 53 countries in the European region, including Turkey.

She was honored “in recognition of her outstanding contributions to improving the health of people in the WHO European Region,” read the plaque of award.

Also holding the title of professor of pediatrics and newborn medicine at Ankara University, Türmen has extensive experience in international health policy and research. Her work has focused on children and women’s health and reproductive health and rights. In addition, she is a fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London and Diplomat of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Türmen has been the chair of the European Advisory Committee on Health Research since 2012.

Previously, she served as director general of maternal and child health and deputy under-secretary of health in the Turkish Health Ministry.

Türmen joined the WHO in 1992 and worked as senior policy advisor to the director general and as assistant director general of the Family and Child Health Cluster for a total of 15 years.

During the same period, she was the most senior Turkish national within the United Nations.