White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

  • December 06 2019 09:56:41

White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

The White House asked Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer to block voting on a resolution that would have formally recognized the so-called Armenian genocide, the Axios news site reported on Dec. 5.

Cramer said he does not think it is "the right time" to pass the resolution, Axios cited two sources familiar with the matter as saying.

The senator allegedly cited President Donald Trump's meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at this week's NATO summit in London, saying the resolution could harm the Trump administration's diplomatic efforts.

This is the third time the White House has stepped in asking lawmakers to block the vote against Turkey.

Last month, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham objected to passing the resolution after Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez sought consent to pass it. Republican Sen. David Perdue was also asked to block the resolution.

On Oct. 29, the anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the House voted 405-11 in favor of the resolution to recognize alleged killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915. The resolution is not legally binding.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

    A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

  3. Murder triggers outrage, debate on penal code

    Murder triggers outrage, debate on penal code

  4. Turkish academics make it to US list of top innovators

    Turkish academics make it to US list of top innovators

  5. Turkish women celebrate 85th anniversary of suffrage

    Turkish women celebrate 85th anniversary of suffrage
Recommended
No plans to send 14,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon

No plans to send 14,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon
Canadas liberal government will present fiscal updates

Canada's liberal government will present fiscal updates
Pension protests paralyze life across France

Pension protests paralyze life across France
4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland
3 dead after Pearl Harbor sailor shoots civilians, himself

3 dead after Pearl Harbor sailor shoots civilians, himself
US military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

US military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says
WORLD White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

The White House asked Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer to block voting on a resolution that would have formally recognized the so-called Armenian genocide, the Axios news site reported on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Global oil supply overshadowing overall oil demand in the world put OPEC in a difficult situation during the oil price slump years of 2014 through 2016, OPEC Conference president said on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for away wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for away wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.