  • December 15 2019 16:35:30

ISTANBUL
Turnover in the white goods sector increased by 13.7 percent on an annual basis to 5.7 billion Turkish Liras (around $891 million) in the third quarter of 2019, according to data Anadolu Agency compiled from a research by GfK Temax.

The reduction in special consumption tax on white goods expired in June and despite this the industry attained this significant rise in turnover.

In the larger consumer technology industry, turnover grew by 5.7 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 17.3 billion liras, the survey also showed.

The small electrical home appliances sector saw a 17.5 percent increase in turnover to 1.6 billion liras in the quarter.

Turnover in the information technologies industry also rose by 5.3 percent on an annual basis to 1.2 billion liras in the third quarter of 2019.

However, the telecommunications sector suffered a 0.3 percent decline in turnover. The drop in the sector’s sales is attributed to high smartphone prices.

In the quarter, the telecommunication sector’s sales amounted to 7 billion liras.

Turnover in the office equipment industry fell 29.4 percent on an annual basis to 93 million.

The consumer technologies sector, which includes TV sets, grew 1 percent to reach 1.7 billion liras in turnover in the quarter.

ECONOMY

White goods sales up nearly 14 percent

