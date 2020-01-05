Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe Beko won their third consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat FruttiEx Bursa 86-83 on Jan. 5.



Fenerbahçe’s French guard Leo Westermann scored 16 seconds before the end of the game and took his team to win.



Nando de Colo was the highest scorer for Fenerbahçe Beko with 29 points in Ülker Sports Arena.



Both Melih Mahmutoğlu and Derrick Williams tallied 17 points to help their team's home victory over Bursa.



For FruttiEx Bursa, Perry Jones III was the top scorer on the court with 25 points but his effort could not avoid the loss for his team.



Sigortam.net Istanbul Technical University will host Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 11 in the ING Basketball Süper Lig 2019/20 regular season.