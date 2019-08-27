Weinstein trial delayed as 'Sopranos' actress allowed to testify  

  • August 27 2019 15:06:24

Weinstein trial delayed as 'Sopranos' actress allowed to testify  

NEW YORK - AFP
Weinstein trial delayed as Sopranos actress allowed to testify

A U.S. judge on Aug. 26 postponed Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial until next year, after New York prosecutors filed a new indictment that will allow an actress to testify against the fallen movie mogul.

Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to charges of predatory sexual assault relating to two women in a fresh indictment amended so that the actress, another of Weinstein's accusers, can give evidence as a corroborating witness.

The indictment is effectively the same as an earlier indictment and the two are likely to be merged eventually.

One of the women alleges Weinstein raped her in 2013, while the other claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Documents released after the 15-minute hearing in a New York state court showed that a third women alleges she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein over the winter of 1993-94 in Manhattan.

The woman's name is redacted, but lawyer Gloria Allred said it was her client Annabella Sciorra, known for her Emmy-nominated work on the hit television series "The Sopranos."      "I commend Annabella for her willingness to take the stand and answer questions under oath," Allred, who also represents one of the two alleged victims in the charge sheet, said in a statement.

Sciorra, 59, helped trigger the #MeToo movement in October 2017 when she told The New Yorker magazine that Weinstein raped her at her home in Manhattan in 1993.

Weinstein cannot be charged with raping Sciorra because the statute of limitations has expired.

The judge denied a prosecution request that Sciorra be allowed to give evidence at Weinstein's trial because she had not testified before a grand jury as required under US law.

The new indictment will allow her to testify, which could strengthen the prosecution's case.

Judge James Burke postponed the start of the trial to Jan. 6, 2020 to give Weinstein's defense time to prepare. It had been scheduled to start on Sept. 9.

Weinstein, wearing a dark suit, laughed and said "not really" when he was asked by the judge whether he wanted to go to trial. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Harvey Weinstein, sexual assault, trial

MOST POPULAR

  1. US continues talks with Turkey after F-35 ouster: Pentagon

    US continues talks with Turkey after F-35 ouster: Pentagon

  2. Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

    Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

  3. Israeli statement 'dirty game' before polls: Turkish FM

    Israeli statement 'dirty game' before polls: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

    Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

  5. Bridge collapse injures two in Turkey’s north

    Bridge collapse injures two in Turkey’s north
Recommended
Abandoned lion cub taken care by zoo staff

Abandoned lion cub taken care by zoo staff
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize

Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize
Banksys Brexit mural disappears from wall in seaside port

Banksy's Brexit mural disappears from wall in seaside port
Ancient price list undergoing restoration

Ancient price list undergoing restoration
Artweeks@Akaretler to bring art lovers together in Istanbul

Artweeks@Akaretler to bring art lovers together in Istanbul
Countries agree to protect sharks

Countries agree to protect sharks
WORLD Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but wont budge on demands

Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but won't budge on demands

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Aug. 27 that she has met with a group of young people about ongoing pro-democracy protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters' demands.
ECONOMY Over 88% of Turkish households have internet access

Over 88% of Turkish households have internet access

Almost nine out of 10 households have internet access in 2019, a Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) survey showed on Aug. 27.    
SPORTS Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Aug. 25.