Weinstein close to pay $25M to accusers

  • December 13 2019 10:28:48

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Harvey Weinstein and the board of the movie studio he founded are close to a $25 million settlement with several accusers who filed civil suits for sexual abuses.

An eight-figure deal would settle suits of more than 30 actresses and former employees who have accused the former Hollywood mogul of sexual harassment or rape, according to a report published by the New York Times on Dec. 12, citing lawyers who participated in the talks.

Under the deal, the film producer would not acknowledge any wrongdoing and funds would be paid by insurance companies backing The Weinstein Company, the report said.

The deal would still require approval in Manhattan federal court, as well as from the dozens of parties involved, while his related criminal case in January 2020 approaches.

It said that the $25 million figure would be a part of a larger $47 million settlement to clean the slate of his company.

A New York court rose Weinstein bail from $1 million to $5 million Wednesday due to electronic tagging violations.

The decision was taken after claims that Weinstein deliberately made his ankle monitor malfunction 57 times in under two months to hide his location.

Weinstein, 67, faces life imprisonment for a list of charges, including five counts of rape and sexual assault related to two separate occasions.

He has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual activity.

