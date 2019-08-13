We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

  • August 13 2019 15:50:06

We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Aug. 12 that they support presidential system unconditionally.

Speaking at the MHP’s Eid al-Adha greetings at party headquarters in capital Ankara, Devlet Bahçeli said they do not expect to get any post in the cabinet in return for their support to the presidential government system.

“We are not bargaining with anyone. We do not expect anything in return for our support,” he said.

In April 2017, Turkish voters voted to switch Turkey from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance.

About Turkish joint efforts with the United States on an operation center for creation of a peace corridor in northern Syria, Bahçeli said that Turkey’s policy of risk avoidance by convincing the U.S. should not be regarded as strange, taking into consideration the presidential system’s effects on foreign policy.

“Safe zone should be considered an area where Turkey gets protected from external elements that threaten our country’s independence, integrity and brotherhood,” said Bahçeli, adding that the area would be a safe zone not a buffer zone.

Turkish and U.S. military officials on Aug. 7, agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return their home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged to set up necessary security measures to address Turkey’s security concerns.

Turkey, MHP, Bahçeli, Syria

MOST POPULAR

  1. Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

    Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

  2. Marmaris bay dedicated to sharks for protection

    Marmaris bay dedicated to sharks for protection

  3. 28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

    28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

  4. Turkish athlete hits back at cyberbullying

    Turkish athlete hits back at cyberbullying

  5. Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze

    Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze
Recommended
Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution

Turkish astronomers urge move against light pollution
Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish Red Crescent distributes Eid meat in Indonesia

Turkish Red Crescent distributes Eid meat in Indonesia
Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze

Suspect detained over Marmara Island blaze
28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season
WORLD German police nab man for racially motivated incident

German police nab man for racially motivated incident

Police in Germany briefly arrested a man at a railway station in the capital for shouting racial slurs at two women and trying to attack them because they were speaking a foreign language, authorities said on Aug. 12.
ECONOMY Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact

Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact

The United States is ready to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K. “in pieces” to help speed the process as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Aug. 12.
SPORTS Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Henry Onyekuru moved to the French football club Monaco, on late Aug. 12, the club said.