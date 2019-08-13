We support presidential system unconditionally: MHP

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Aug. 12 that they support presidential system unconditionally.

Speaking at the MHP’s Eid al-Adha greetings at party headquarters in capital Ankara, Devlet Bahçeli said they do not expect to get any post in the cabinet in return for their support to the presidential government system.

“We are not bargaining with anyone. We do not expect anything in return for our support,” he said.

In April 2017, Turkish voters voted to switch Turkey from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance.

About Turkish joint efforts with the United States on an operation center for creation of a peace corridor in northern Syria, Bahçeli said that Turkey’s policy of risk avoidance by convincing the U.S. should not be regarded as strange, taking into consideration the presidential system’s effects on foreign policy.

“Safe zone should be considered an area where Turkey gets protected from external elements that threaten our country’s independence, integrity and brotherhood,” said Bahçeli, adding that the area would be a safe zone not a buffer zone.

Turkish and U.S. military officials on Aug. 7, agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who are longing to return their home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged to set up necessary security measures to address Turkey’s security concerns.