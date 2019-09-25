Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

  • September 25 2019 09:00:00

Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

Sevil Erkuş - LAHORE
Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

The longest line of soldiers of both sides of Pakistan and India are at the Wagah border crossing demonstrating power to each other with fast-paced marches and high kicks at both ends of the border to impress and scare the other side.

Hundreds of people cheer with cheerleaders and sing their national songs in a show of pride. They also stage competitions in which they compete to demonstrate which voice of the party will be higher. The soldiers’ dance-like power show lasts for about an hour and ends with the flag down and the handshake of two soldiers.

The Wagah “Reduction of the Flags” ceremony has been a daily military event of Indian and Pakistani rangers since 1947, where rivalry between the two countries becomes a demonstration event that continues even during wartime.

The flag-raising and landing ceremony was a routine border activity before the 1970s. But later it was transformed into a synchronized demonstration by the soldiers and turned into an event that hosted thousands of tourists every year.

We watch the ceremony, which lasted about an hour, on the Pakistani side among the cheers of hundreds of Pakistanis. Behind the border crossing are the Indians and their soldiers in the Indian bleachers. The ceremony begins with the demonstrations of veterans without a foot, followed by a commander with a sword walking to the door. After the march of the female soldiers, the soldiers continue to march to the door with black clothes and voices of metal anchored under their posts.

The soldiers show each other their strengths by showing their biceps and fists. Then the synchronized flag-raising ceremony takes place.

The ceremony ends with two soldiers shaking hands at the zero point of the border.

The ceremony held every day during the sunset. The Wagah gate re-opens the next morning at 9 a.m. with the flag raising.

Although the show of power turns into a visual show, it is also the border crossing symbolizing peace between the two countries. This is the border gate where Abhinandan Varthaman, the pilot of the Indian warplane that was shot down by Pakistan, was handed over to the Indian authorities during the recent military tension between Pakistan and India.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

    4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

  2. IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

    IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

  3. British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

    British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

  4. Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

    Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

  5. US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey

    US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey
Recommended
Countdown starts for Filmekimi

Countdown starts for Filmekimi
Ara Güler photo exhibit opens in New York

Ara Güler photo exhibit opens in New York
Early Van Gogh works auctioned in Belgium

Early Van Gogh works auctioned in Belgium

Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones takes top awards

Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones takes top awards
New York shines spotlight on Turkish photographer Güler

New York shines spotlight on Turkish photographer Güler
Archeologists shed light on Çobankales history

Archeologists shed light on Çobankale's history
WORLD Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN

Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN

President Donald Trump stood before world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24 and rejected "globalism" and liberal immigration policies while exhorting the world to act against Iran's "bloodlust." His speech and subsequent meetings had to compete with news from Washington that the House is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.
ECONOMY Turkey attracts some $5.4B intl investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracts some $5.4B int'l investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracted $5.42 billion in net international direct investment from January to July this year, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Sept. 24.
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.