Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The volleyball qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will start in the Netherlands on Jan. 7.

The eight teams are set to join the CEV Tokyo Volleyball European Qualification 2020 in the city of Apeldoorn.

Turkey, Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, Belgium, Croatia, and Azerbaijan will compete to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Only the winner team will secure their place in the women's volleyball competition of the global tournament scheduled between July 24-Aug. 9.

The qualifiers will start with the pool phase, which crossed semifinals featuring the top two teams from each pool will follow.



The winner-takes-it-all final is set for Jan. 12.

Turkey will face Germany, Belgium and Croatia in the Group B, while the Netherlands, Poland, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will compete in the Group A.

Italy, Russia and Serbia already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.