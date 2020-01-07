Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

  • January 07 2020 02:00:00

Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

The volleyball qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will start in the Netherlands on Jan. 7.

The eight teams are set to join the CEV Tokyo Volleyball European Qualification 2020 in the city of Apeldoorn.

Turkey, Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, Belgium, Croatia, and Azerbaijan will compete to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Only the winner team will secure their place in the women's volleyball competition of the global tournament scheduled between July 24-Aug. 9.

The qualifiers will start with the pool phase, which crossed semifinals featuring the top two teams from each pool will follow.

The winner-takes-it-all final is set for Jan. 12.

Turkey will face Germany, Belgium and Croatia in the Group B, while the Netherlands, Poland, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will compete in the Group A.

Italy, Russia and Serbia already secured their participation in the 2020 Olympics.

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘halts Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘halts Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

    Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

  3. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

  4. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  5. Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

    Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'
Recommended
Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball leagues first half

Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half
Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa

Westermann hits clutch to lift Fenerbahçe past Bursa
NBA: Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs

NBA: Bucks use 1-2 punch to overpower Spurs
Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win
Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield
WORLD War or talks... What’s next

War or talks... What’s next?

The Middle East has once again become the focus of the whole world since Jan. 3, 2020. The killing of Qasim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces and those accompanying them, at the Baghdad Airport on U.S. President Donald Trump’s orders have made the long-standing tensions between Iran and the United States the important issue in world politics. Surely, this death raises many questions, to which we might never know the answer, meticulously assessed by Iranian and American officials: Was the real target of U.S.’s Hashd al-Shaabi? Was Qasim Soleimani known to be in the convoy and ordered to be killed, or was it learned after the attack? Did the U.S. provide this intelligence on its own or receive it from somewhere else? And if it received the intelligence from elsewhere, was the U.S. misled?
ECONOMY Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey hopes to attract 58 million foreign tourists and targets more than $40 billion tourism revenues this year, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women to fight for 2020 Olympics

The volleyball qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will start in the Netherlands on Jan. 7.