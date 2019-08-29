Volleyball: Turkey beat France in Euro Championship

  • August 29 2019 14:16:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey women's national volleyball team beat France 3-0 in the 2019 European Championship Pool A match in Turkish capital of Ankara on Aug. 28.       

Turkey has already clinched the last 16 phase, beating Bulgaria 3-1 on Monday.     

With Wednesday's victory over France, Turkey won all four matches in the pool.     

Turkey previously toppled Bulgaria 3-1, Greece 3-0 and Finland 3-2 in this championship.     

Home team Turkey took the victory against France winning the sets by 25-19, 25-19 and 25-16.     

Turkey will take on Serbia on Thursday as the Pool A games end.     

