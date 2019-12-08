Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in women's world championship

  • December 08 2019 14:53:00

Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in women's world championship

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in womens world championship

Turkish volleyball team VakıfBank beat Igor Gorgonzola from Italy 3-0 to win bronze medal in the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship on Dec. 8.

VakifBank won three sets by 26-24, 25-23 and 25-21 to come third in Shaoxing, China.

Middle blocker of VakifBank, Zehra Güneş was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the third-place match.

VakifBank were the 2013, 2017 and 2018 FIVB Club world champions.

They won silver medal in 2011 and bronze in 2016.

MOST POPULAR

  1. No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

    No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

  2. Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

    Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

    Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

  4. Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

    Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

  5. EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say

    EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say
Recommended
Turkish coach leaves Iranian club over protests

Turkish coach leaves Iranian club over protests
Muslera hero as Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor

Muslera hero as Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins
Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history
NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to victory over Pistons

NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to victory over Pistons
UEFA boss Ceferin says VAR must be clearer, faster

UEFA boss Ceferin says VAR must be 'clearer, faster'
WORLD FBI formally identifies Florida naval base shooter

FBI formally identifies Florida naval base shooter

'NAS Pensacola shooter is identified as Saudi national Mohammed Alshamrani,' says FBI

ECONOMY Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Aramco to be worth more than $2T: Saudi energy minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman describes Aramco's final price as 'proudest day' of career

SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in womens world championship

Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in women's world championship

Turkish volleyball team VakıfBank beat Igor Gorgonzola from Italy 3-0 to win bronze medal in the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship on Dec. 8.