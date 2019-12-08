Volleyball: Turkish team bags bronze in women's world championship

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish volleyball team VakıfBank beat Igor Gorgonzola from Italy 3-0 to win bronze medal in the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship on Dec. 8.

VakifBank won three sets by 26-24, 25-23 and 25-21 to come third in Shaoxing, China.

Middle blocker of VakifBank, Zehra Güneş was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the third-place match.

VakifBank were the 2013, 2017 and 2018 FIVB Club world champions.

They won silver medal in 2011 and bronze in 2016.