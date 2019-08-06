Village People creator dies aged 82

  • August 06 2019 15:29:27

Village People creator dies aged 82

PARIS
Village People creator dies aged 82

Henri Belolo, the music producer who helped create the Village People, has died aged 82, the French authors’ copyright board said on Aug. 5.

The Moroccan-born songwriter and impresario was one of the pioneers of the disco movement, which swept the world’s dancefloors in the late 1970s.

He formed the six-piece band which had huge hits such as “Y.M.C.A”, “In the Navy” and “Macho Man” along with fellow Frenchman Jacques Morali after he moved to New York.

Village People played on camp gay fantasy characters of butch builders, bikers, cowboys and soldiers, and quickly became a pop culture sensation. “Y.M.C.A” quickly became an anthem for the LGBT community.

Although Belolo was not gay himself, he saw the band’s image as embodying the carefree party spirit of the community in the years before the AIDS epidemic.

The French society of authors, Sacem, told AFP that Belolo’s son had confirmed he had died.

“Sad to learn of the death of Henri Belolo,” the group tweeted. “He contributed to the rise of dance, disco and house music in France and wrote for... the Village People,” it added.

Belolo and Morali, who was also born in Casablanca, had already been successful in France with their Carabine label before the friends left for the U.S. in 1973, where they formed the Philadelphia disco outfit, The Richie Family, who had a global hit with “The Best Disco in Town” in 1976.

Morali, who also wrote songs for Cher and the Franco-Egyptian diva Dalida, died of AIDS in 1991.

The pair helped popularize breakdancing and hip hop in Europe in the early 1980s with the New York group Break Machine.

Their Scorpio Music label was also a key player in the rise of house music in France later in the decade.

Henri Belolo, Y.M.C.A, Village People

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president vows operation in northern Syria will be ‘very soon’

    Turkish president vows operation in northern Syria will be ‘very soon’

  2. Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

    Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

  3. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  4. Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

    Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

  5. Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

    Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Recommended
Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress

Paint relief: Singaporeans make messy art to de-stress
Drought reveals lost temple in Thailand submerged by dam

Drought reveals lost temple in Thailand submerged by dam
Kadıköy’s history resurrected in Haydarpaşa

Kadıköy’s history resurrected in Haydarpaşa

Egypt displays restoration of Tutankhamun coffin

Egypt displays restoration of Tutankhamun coffin
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert
Dalaman: Heart of the Aegean

Dalaman: Heart of the Aegean
WORLD India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
ECONOMY Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country’s air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.