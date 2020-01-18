Veteran Turkish politician Rahşan Ecevit dies at 97

  • January 18 2020 11:17:16

Veteran Turkish politician Rahşan Ecevit dies at 97

ISTANBUL
Veteran Turkish politician Rahşan Ecevit dies at 97

Rahşan Ecevit, veteran Turkish politician and writer died at the age of 97 at a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Ecevit died at the Gülhane Training and Research Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment since Dec. 26 last year.

She was the founder of Democratic Left Party (DSP) and also wife of late Turkish Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit.

Following the military coup in 1980, Ecevit couple was 'sentineled' in Hamzakoy Military Base in Gelibolu district of Çanakkale province and her husband was suspended from active politics for life.

Rahşan Ecevit founded DSP and led it until Bülent Ecevit's ban from politics was lifted in 1987.

However, she resigned from the party in 2009 and on Jan. 17, 2010, she was elected as the co-president of the Democratic Left People's Party, which she also founded.

She died at the intensive care unit of the hospital due to multiple organ failure at around 9.10 p.m. Turkish time.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

    Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

  2. How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

    How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

  3. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

  4. Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

    Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

  5. Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist

    Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist
Recommended
Over 1,400 irregular migrants held off Turkeys coasts

Over 1,400 irregular migrants held off Turkey's coasts
Lawyers to acquire special passport after regulation issued

Lawyers to acquire special passport after regulation issued
Main opposition leader says foreign policy became ‘individual-centric’

Main opposition leader says foreign policy became ‘individual-centric’
Erdoğan slams Syrian regime aggression in Idlib

Erdoğan slams Syrian regime aggression in Idlib
Electric cars to replace carriages on islands

Electric cars to replace carriages on islands
Istanbul ice rink offers free skating training

Istanbul ice rink offers free skating training
WORLD FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

United States officials believe Saudi Arabia's government “almost certainly” helps its citizens escape justice by fleeing the country once they are accused of serious offenses, The Oregonian newspaper reported on Jan. 17.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

Anadolu Efes defeated LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 101-74 at home to secure their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Jan. 17.