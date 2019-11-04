Venice gondoliers dive into murky canals for nocturnal clean-up

  • November 04 2019 15:21:44

Venice gondoliers dive into murky canals for nocturnal clean-up

VENICE - AFP
Venice gondoliers dive into murky canals for nocturnal clean-up

 

Venice's gondoliers have been swapping boating hats for scuba helmets and diving into canals in a clean-up operation of the UNESCO city that has turned up everything from washing machines to bicycles.

"It's another world down there," Lorenzo Brunello told AFPTV late Nov. 2 as he prepared to plunge into the murky waters in the first nighttime trawl for garbage cluttering up the famous city's waterways.

It is the sixth time since February that gondoliers have stripped off their trademark stripey tops and donned wetsuits to bring to the surface unwanted belongings, from tires and television sets to vintage radios and telephones.

Their efforts have been rewarded, with over 2.5 tons of rubbish collected so far. About six or seven gondoliers show up for each session. 

Sunday's haul near the famous Rialto bridge brought up a kitchen stove, fan, cassette player, computer monitor and floor lamp.

"It's something we do for the city for free, because the city has given us so much," Brunello said, adding that visibility is particularly poor at night as the tide rises.

Water taxi driver Alessandro Pulese joined him at the end of his shift as the pair "want to try to do something, little by little, to make people aware of the problem, but also to do something tangible" to tackle it, Brunello said.

"Even if it can seem like a moment of insanity!" he quipped as the moonlight glinted off the cold and uninviting water.

The gondoliers behind the project, Stefano Vio and Alessandro Zuffi, said they would be organizing a dive a month until April in the Grand Canal, a major artery that leads to Saint Mark's Square.

"That's where we work every day, and where we often have to battle with rubbish floating on the surface," they were quoted as saying in a city council statement, which largely blamed badly behaved Venetians for the garbage problem.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

    Ankara says US terrorism report sans YPG is cover up for cooperation

  2. Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist

    Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist

  3. A passage to Europe

    A passage to Europe

  4. Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

    Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

  5. Istanbul bus driver slams into stop, killing one, injuring 13

    Istanbul bus driver slams into stop, killing one, injuring 13
Recommended
Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next film

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next film
MTV Europe Music Awards presented

MTV Europe Music Awards presented
Bozkır sweeps prizes at Antalya film festival

'Bozkır' sweeps prizes at Antalya film festival
Istanbul houses exhibition opens in Tel Aviv

Istanbul houses exhibition opens in Tel Aviv
Turkeys largest international book fair kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey's largest international book fair kicks off in Istanbul
Trained Russian canaries to perform classical works in Turkey

Trained Russian canaries to perform classical works in Turkey
WORLD Turkish mosque stands after 2004 tsunami in Indonesia

Turkish mosque stands after 2004 tsunami in Indonesia

As the world will observe the Tsunami Awareness Day on Nov. 5, the Aceh region in Indonesia mourns the death of around 170,000 people
ECONOMY Turkeys hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports hit record high in 2 months

Turkish hazelnut exports hit a record high level this September-October, the head of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Association announced.
SPORTS Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü nets his first goal for Leicester as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League