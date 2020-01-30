Vehicle registration up 13.2 pct in December 2019

  • January 30 2020 11:31:59

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose by 13.2 percent in December 2019 year-on-year, the nation's statistical authority said on Jan. 30.

"In December, the number of road motor vehicle registrations increased by 51.5 percent, 49.7 percent, 30.6 percent, 13 percent, 11.3 percent and 9.6 percent for trucks, motorcycles, minibuses, small trucks, buses and cars, respectively," Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

By the end-December, the number of road motor vehicles registered topped 23.1 million.

Also some 1.2 million vehicles were handed over to their owners in December, it added.

Of them, cars accounted for 73.3 percent, followed by small trucks with 16.3 percent, motorcycles 2.7 percent, tractors 3.1 percent, trucks 2 percent, minibuses 1.9 percent, and buses 0.6 percent.

Renault accounted for 15.4 percent of new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 9.3 percent, and Fiat with 13.9 percent, TÜİK said.

It also said the ratio of cars registered using diesel was 54.6 percent, followed by gasoline-fuelled cars with 36.2 percent, LPG-fuelled cars with 5.8 percent, and electric or hybrid cars with 3.4 percent, during the January-December period.

TÜİK also highlighted that 671,131 road motor vehicles were registered to traffic during the same period, down 25.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The figure of withdrawn vehicles rose by 48.3 percent to reach 380,077.

