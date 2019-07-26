US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency

The U.S. wants Turkey not to make "operational" the Russian S-400 missile system it purchased from Moscow, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on July 25.

"There could be more sanctions to follow, but frankly, what we'd really like is the S-400 not to become operational," Pompeo told Bloomberg in an interview. "That's our objective."

"It's what we've been talking to the Turks about for months and months. We've told them that it's simply incompatible with the F-35.”

President Donald Trump reportedly told Republican senators during a closed-door White House meeting on July 23 that he is not in favor of implementing penalties on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system.

Trump has repeatedly voiced reluctance to penalize Turkey over its purchase of the S-400, doing so last week when announcing Ankara's removal from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Turkey's expulsion is slated to be completed by the end of March 2020.

The Trump administration has maintained that the S-400 could expose the advanced fighter to possible Russian subterfuge and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Trump blames the Obama administration for the current row over its refusal to sign a deal with Turkey to sell it American defense firm Raytheon's Patriot missile system.

Pompeo called on Ankara to reconsider its decision, saying "We're all working – everyone's working together to do our best".

"We've made clear to the Turks that the activation of the S-400 is unacceptable," he added.

On Twitter, Senator Lindsey Graham said the U.S. and Turkey "must find a way to avoid the damage to the relationship that comes from Turkey activating" the S-400 missile system.

"When it comes to Turkey, we are looking for a Win-Win, not a Lose-Lose," Graham wrote.

'No timetable' for Turkey S-400 sanctions

The law mandating sanctions for entities that conduct business with Russian defense firms contains "no timetable" for their implementation, the State Department said on July 25.

"There's no timetable on the president making a decision with the consultation of the secretary, and I want to give the president and the secretary the space to do that," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. "I think it's important to remember that Turkey is, of course, a NATO ally."

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which Trump signed into law in 2017, establishes penalties for entities doing business with Russia's defense industry.

Turkey's expulsion is slated to be completed by the end of March 2020.

"Actions that we have taken thus far are significant," Ortagus said. "Sanctioning a NATO is a very, very serious action and when the president and the secretary are ready to make a determination under CAATSA I will be more than happy to tell you of that."

The delivery of S-400 components began July 12 and is set to continue through April 2020.