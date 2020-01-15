US, Turkish army chiefs meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Jan. 14 met with Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler in Brussels, Belgium.

"The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and the importance of U.S.-Turkish cooperation in the region," Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. DeDe Halfhill said in a statement.

"The U.S. values its strategic bilateral relationship with Turkey," said the statement.

Milley is in Brussels to attend the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at NATO Headquarters.