US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

  • August 02 2019 14:17:11

US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

WASHINGTON - AFP
US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough

 

U.S. scientists announced Aug. 1 they have successfully built functional heart parts out of collagen with a 3D bioprinter, using a breakthrough technique they say could one day create entire organs.

Their method, which was described in the journal Science, replicates the body's own complex biological scaffolds using its most abundant protein at the highest level of precision yet achieved.

The structures are then further embedded with living cells and capillaries at a resolution of 20 micrometers, far greater than most 3D printers used to create plastic structures.

"What we were able to show was you can actually 3D print a heart valve out of collagen," Adam Feinberg, a co-author of the paper who is a professor of biomedical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, said.

"We have not yet put them in an animal but we built a benchtop system that can simulate the pressure and the flow rate of the human body, and we show that we put it in there and it works." The team used MRI scans of human hearts to reproduce patient-specific parts, which achieved outcomes like synchronized beating and opening and closing of valves.

In April, an Israeli team unveiled a 3D print of a heart with human tissue and vessels, but the organ did not have the ability to pump.

Previous attempts at printing the scaffolds, known as extracellular matrices, had been hindered by limitations that resulted in poor tissue fidelity and low resolutions.

Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body, starts out as a fluid and attempting to print it resulted in puddle of Jell-O-like material. But the scientists were able to overcome these hurdles by using rapid changes in pH to cause the collagen to solidify with precise control.

"That's the very first version of a valve, and so anything that we engineer as a product will actually get better and better," Feinberg said.

The technique, known as Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH), allows the collagen to be added layer by layer in a support bath of gel, which is then melted away by heating it from room to body temperature, leaving the structure undamaged.

The team's designs are open-source, meaning other labs can replicate the results and print the same parts.

science, heart, 3D bioprinter

MOST POPULAR

  1. Varosha to become tourist attraction

    Varosha to become tourist attraction

  2. Turkey’s top military brass remains same

    Turkey’s top military brass remains same

  3. Internet radio-TV broadcasts are now under the control of RTÜK

    Internet radio-TV broadcasts are now under the control of RTÜK

  4. Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

    Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

  5. Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

    Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich
Recommended
Z for Zorro, 100 years on

'Z' for Zorro, 100 years on
First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements

First Miss Venezuela crowned after ditching measurements  
Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry

Gospel rapper awarded $2.7 mn for song copied by Katy Perry    
Assos excavations have been going on since 1800s

Assos excavations have been going on since 1800s
Four of most-watched films are Turkish

Four of most-watched films are Turkish
Bodrum Ballet Festival opens Aug 3

Bodrum Ballet Festival opens Aug 3
WORLD US sanctions on foreign minister childish: Rouhani

US sanctions on foreign minister 'childish': Rouhani

Iran's president lambasted new U.S. sanctions by the Trump administration targeting the country's foreign minister, describing the move Thursday as "childish" and a barrier to diplomacy.
ECONOMY Varosha to become tourist attraction

Varosha to become tourist attraction

The Turkish Cypriot government is speeding up efforts to turn Varosha, which has remained abandoned and uninhabited for 45 years, into a major tourist destination.
SPORTS Malatyaspor move to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Malatyaspor move to Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Turkish football club Yeni Malatyaspor advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League late on Aug. 1, beating Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 in an away game.