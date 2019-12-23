US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

  • December 23 2019 16:30:00

US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

MOSCOW
US pipeline sanctions wont go unanswered: Russia

Russia will respond in kind to U.S. sanctions against the TurkStream and NordStream II projects, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Dec. 23.

Speaking at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament in Moscow, the Council of Federation, Lavrov said preparing a fitting response needs both time and analysis.

“I assure you that such absolutely unacceptable, rough actions in violation of all norms of international law, all diplomatic and human decency will not remain without reaction,” Lavrov said, taking lawmakers’ questions.

A defense budget passed by the U.S. Congress last week included sanctions on companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 as well as the TurkStream project, claiming the projects would make Europe dependent on Russia for energy.

The Nord Stream project - operational since 2011 with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters - brings Russian gas directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream 2, spearheaded by Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom, is nearly completed and has the same annual capacity, running almost parallel to the first pipeline route.

Together they will meet the annual gas demands of a quarter of the European continent.

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, out of which the first line will carry a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Turkish consumers. The second line will carry another 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via Turkey.

Bridge to Crimea

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a controversial new bridge on Monday crossing a strait from mainland Russia to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Putin’s trip across the bridge launched rail traffic on the bridge, with the first passenger train from Saint Petersburg to Sevastopol - Crimea’s largest city - set to cross tomorrow.

Ukraine, the European Union, and the U.S. have all condemned the 19-kilometer bridge connecting Russia to a peninsula they say is under illegal occupation.

The bridge, the longest bridge in Europe and Russia, crosses the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov, and includes a motorway section opened last year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  2. 80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan

    80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan

  3. Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

    Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

  4. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  5. Greece says EastMed pipeline deal to be signed on January 2020

    Greece says EastMed pipeline deal to be signed on January 2020
Recommended
Turkish garment makers set eye on US market

Turkish garment makers set eye on US market
Asyaport gets new $12M loan from European Bank

Asyaport gets new $12M loan from European Bank

European bank funds Turkish seed firm to back operation

European bank funds Turkish seed firm to back operation
Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months
Atlas Global resumes flights

Atlas Global resumes flights
Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister
WORLD Migrants wander through Bosnia in Balkan winter

Migrants wander through Bosnia in Balkan winter

Bosnia’s notorious Vucjak camp may have closed down after an international outcry, but the plight of migrants stranded in the country while trying to reach Western Europe is far from over.
ECONOMY US pipeline sanctions wont go unanswered: Russia

US pipeline sanctions won't go unanswered: Russia

Russia will respond in kind to U.S. sanctions against the TurkStream and NordStream II projects, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Dec. 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in an Istanbul derby match on Dec. 22 to cling to the title race in Süper Lig led by Sivasspor.