US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN

  • September 11 2019 17:40:50

US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN

The U.N. commission of inquiry on Syria released a 21-page report Sept. 11saying acts of U.S.-led coalition, the Syrian regime and Russia might amount to war crimes.       

According to the report, the air raids by the U.S.-led coalition did not take enough measures to distinguish civilians from the military targets.       

The coalition's airstrikes led to scores of civilian deaths and injuries, which might be interpreted as "war crimes," the report added.       

The Syrian regime and Russia were also condemned for their aggression in northwestern Idlib province of Syria, which was recognized as a de-escalation zone following latter's agreement with Turkey.       

These parties, in the UN report, were accused of targeting health facilities, schools, market areas and agricultural zones, which might amount to "war crimes".       

In addition, Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) -- which Turkey views as part of YPG/PKK terror group -- held operations which collapsed entire villages to rubbles, according to the report.       

Syria has just emerged from a devastating civil war that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.       

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, according to U.N. figures. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

    Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

  2. Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Turkey-US ties getting even more complicated

    Turkey-US ties getting even more complicated

  4. Turkey-EU to hold political dialogue meeting

    Turkey-EU to hold political dialogue meeting

  5. Young Turkish ballerina wins scholarship to prestigious ballet school

    Young Turkish ballerina wins scholarship to prestigious ballet school
Recommended
Blow for PM Johnson as Scottish court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful

Blow for PM Johnson as Scottish court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful
Protecting rapists: Protesters accuse Japan of failing women

'Protecting rapists': Protesters accuse Japan of failing women
Trump fires foreign policy hawk Bolton, citing strong disagreements

Trump fires foreign policy hawk Bolton, citing strong disagreements
UN agency lays backpacks for every child killed in conflict

UN agency lays backpacks for every child killed in conflict
Dozens of Iraqi pilgrims die in stampede during Ashoura

Dozens of Iraqi pilgrims die in stampede during Ashoura
US extracted spy that confirmed Putin role in 2016 US vote: Reports

US extracted spy that confirmed Putin role in 2016 US vote: Reports

WORLD US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN

US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN

The U.N. commission of inquiry on Syria released a 21-page report Sept. 11saying acts of U.S.-led coalition, the Syrian regime and Russia might amount to war crimes.       
ECONOMY Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkey's machinery sector is focusing on the U.S and Russian markets as the growth in the eurozone is having a slowdown, said head of the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAIB).  
SPORTS Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.