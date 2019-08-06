US commerce secretary to visit Turkey in September

  • August 06 2019 09:32:57

US commerce secretary to visit Turkey in September

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
US commerce secretary to visit Turkey in September

A U.S. delegation led by the commerce secretary will visit Turkey in September, said the Turkish trade minister on Aug. 5 on Twitter. 

Underlining that they had a “fruitful conversation” with Wilbur Ross on the phone, Ruhsar Pekcan said: “During that conversation we have reached a consensus about Secretary's visit to Turkey with a delegation of business people at the first half of September.” 

“On the occasion of that visit, we’ll be holding a series of meetings with the participation of business people from both countries and consider our sectoral studies together,” Pekcan said.

Pekcan underlined that this visit will bring two countries' business communities together and it is a concrete demonstration of Turkey's willingness.

"It will be an important step on the way to boost our bilateral trade relations,” she added. 

Turkey, U.S., commerce, Trade, Ruhsar Pekcan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

    Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

  2. Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

    Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

  3. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  4. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  5. Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

    Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Recommended
Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July
Turkish domestic tourism expenses up 10.8% in Q1

Turkish domestic tourism expenses up 10.8% in Q1
Strategic financing pack reaches 11,500 firms

Strategic financing pack reaches 11,500 firms
Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms
Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirements for FX

Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirements for FX
Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%

Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%
WORLD India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
ECONOMY Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country’s air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.