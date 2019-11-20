UNICEF marks World Children's Day

UNICEF marks World Children's Day

UNICEF on Nov. 20 marked World Children's Day to raise awareness on children's rights.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“As we mark 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, let's also look ahead to the next 30 years and commit to redoubling our efforts to ensure we leave no child behind,” Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, said on Twitter.

“Children and young people are taking the lead and demanding urgent action on the issues they care about,” she said.

Fore stressed that World Children's Day provides world leaders with a “momentous opportunity” to pay attention to children's calls worldwide and recommit to their rights.

“Just as the children of 1989 have emerged as leaders of today, you the children and young people of 2019 are the leaders of the future. You inspire us,” Fore said in an open letter to the world's children.

Fore expressed her wish to work together with children to find solutions they need to “tackle the challenges of today” and to “build better futures” for themselves and the world they will inherit.

