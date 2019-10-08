UN ready for 'very close' coordination in Syria op

  • October 08 2019 12:30:48

UN ready for 'very close' coordination in Syria op

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency
UN ready for very close coordination in Syria op

UN is prepared for "very close" coordination with Turkey on a possible military operation in northern Syria, an official said on Oct. 7.

"We would coordinate with Turkey very closely, we are ready for that, to make sure that there is good communication," Panos Moumtzis, UN assistant secretary general and regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told Anadolu Agency.

Moumtzis said he was in Ankara "a couple of weeks ago" and Turkey has provided "very good reassurances" to UN that humanitarian principles and values will be supported if an operation takes place.

He also said that Turkey has played "a very positive role" in supporting humanitarian operations for years and Turkey is the largest refugee hosting country.

"What I have seen with my own eyes in Turkey, people were respected and received with dignity. This, you cannot put any price on it," he said, referring to Turkey's treatment of refugees.

Moumtzis said the generosity shown by Turkey to refugees needs the continuity of international support. 

" A lot more needs to be done, a lot more financial support...," he added.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

    US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

  2. Turkey respects Spain’s territorial integrity: Foreign ministry

    Turkey respects Spain’s territorial integrity: Foreign ministry

  3. Erdoğan says Syria operation can come at any moment

    Erdoğan says Syria operation can come at any moment

  4. Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

    Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

  5. Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry

    Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry
Recommended
3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology

3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology
Greek Cypriots buy 4 drones from Israel

Greek Cypriots buy 4 drones from Israel
Death toll climbs as Iraq unrest hits Baghdads volatile Sadr City

Death toll climbs as Iraq unrest hits Baghdad's volatile Sadr City
EU migration chief urges support for disembarkation plan

EU migration chief urges support for disembarkation plan
Hong Kong wont rule out Chinese help over protests: Leader

Hong Kong 'won't rule out' Chinese help over protests: Leader

Footage shows US dispatching aid to PKK in Syria

Footage shows US dispatching aid to PKK in Syria
WORLD 3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology

3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology

Three scientists won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics on Oct. 8 for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved, and the Earth's place in it.
ECONOMY Turkey raises concerns over Brexit, trade wars

Turkey raises concerns over Brexit, trade wars

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), on Oct. 8 addressed the challenges emerging from both the upcoming Brexit process and trade wars.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.