Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

  • August 05 2019 15:04:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a two-day-visit to Turkey on Aug. 7, according to a written statement from Ukraine's presidency on Aug. 5.

During his visit, Zelensky will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, the statement read.

He is also scheduled to hold meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in the country.

Zelensky will have a meeting with Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Bartholomew, the statement added.

Last month, the Eastern European country held snap parliamentary elections after Zelensky, formerly a popular comedian, dissolved the parliament, Verkhovna Rada, during his swearing-in ceremony in May.

The elections did not take place in Crimea, a peninsula on the northern Black Sea coast illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, or in eastern Ukraine, which is currently under the control of pro-Russian rebels.

Turkey, Ukraine, Erdoğan, Zelensky

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns of cross-border op into east of Euphrates

    Erdoğan warns of cross-border op into east of Euphrates

  2. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  3. Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

  4. Turkey urgently needs a political ethics law

    Turkey urgently needs a political ethics law

  5. Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%

    Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%
Recommended
Trump says hate has no place after two mass shootings

Trump says 'hate has no place' after two mass shootings

Iran seizes third foreign ship in less than month

Iran seizes third foreign ship in less than month
India government revokes disputed Kashmirs special status

India government revokes disputed Kashmir's special status
No plans to integrate S-400 into any NATO system: NATO chief

No plans to integrate S-400 into any NATO system: NATO chief
Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent
North Korea says Kim supervised latest rocket launcher test

North Korea says Kim supervised latest rocket launcher test
WORLD Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a two-day-visit to Turkey on Aug. 7, according to a written statement from Ukraine's presidency on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Public banks provide $307 mln in loans to some 12,000 firms

Three state-owned banks, namely Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakıfbank, have provided a total of 1.7 billion Turkish Liras worth of loans to 11,500 local firms under the financing package named “İVME” (advanced, productive, indigenous, industry) as of end-July.
SPORTS Golf-mad Japan salutes Smiling Cinderella

Golf-mad Japan salutes 'Smiling Cinderella'

Japan on Aug. 5 hailed a fairytale finish for Hinako Shibuno, the 20-year-old golf sensation known as “Smiling Cinderella” who was crowned the surprise winner at the British Open.