Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter

  • January 17 2020 11:51:30

Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter

KIEV-Reuters
Ukraine PM says dont jump to conclusions after submitting resignation letter

In this file photo taken on Sept. 2, 2019 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) listens as Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk speaks during a meeting with the new members of the government and new president of Parliament, in Kiev. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said people should not "jump to conclusions" after submitting a letter of resignation, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office on Jan. 17 said he would consider.

It was not clear whether Honcharuk genuinely intended to step down. Asked whether he was ready to leave his post, he told Reuters: "Do not jump to conclusions."

He declined to say whether he was using a resignation threat as a way of testing Zelenskiy's confidence in him.

Honcharuk was appointed by parliament last August after Zelenskiy's party won a majority.

Honcharuk has set out an ambitious reform agenda since coming to office and secured provisional agreement from the International Monetary Fund for a three-year-loan programme seen as key to maintaining investor confidence and economic stability.

Honcharuk said on Facebook that Zelenskiy was "a model of openness and decency".

"However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the President, I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the President with the right to submit it to Parliament," he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Israel detains five Finnish citizens for trying to cross Gaza fence

Israel detains five Finnish citizens for trying to cross Gaza fence
China reports 2nd death from virus behind pneumonia outbreak

China reports 2nd death from virus behind pneumonia outbreak
Spanish banker gets jail term for trying to smuggle out Picasso work

Spanish banker gets jail term for trying to smuggle out Picasso work
Eleven US troops injured in Jan 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq

Eleven US troops injured in Jan 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.