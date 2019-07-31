UK on alert due to Turkish bee

  • July 31 2019 11:35:22

UK on alert due to Turkish bee

ISTANBUL
UK on alert due to Turkish bee

A bee that was accidentally carried from Turkey to the United Kingdom in a British family’s luggage is to be destroyed if caught because it might endanger British species, said government officials.

The rare osmia avosetta variety is deemed as a threat to the ecosystem in the island country, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said, according to The Telegraph.

The bee had been living in and around the Toy family home in Bristol since their return from the coastal district of Dalaman in Turkey’s Aegean province of Muğla last week, the British daily said.

U.K. officials announced that they intended to destroy the insect, but the Toy family announced that the bee had escaped from their house.

Despite the Defra announcing that the bee poses a potential risk to native species, Tim Lovett, a renowned expert, said it was highly unlikely one animal would cause a problem, particularly as the chances of it cross-breeding are very small, according to The Telegraph.

“To be dangerous it would need to set up a viable home and start breeding, and if it hasn’t brought a mate with it, then the chances of that must be next to none,” Lovett, also a former president of the British Beekeepers Association, was quoted as saying by the daily. 

“I think it’s an understandable reaction in that they [Defra] want to be seen to be doing something. But I don’t think it’s got much of a chance in any event,” he reportedly said.

Ashley Toy, 49, and his daughter Amelia, 19, contacted the officials after spotting the osmia avosetta bee – a solitary species found only in Turkey and Iran.

Turkey, bee, UK

MOST POPULAR

  1. Military shipment arrives at Syrian border

    Military shipment arrives at Syrian border

  2. UK on alert due to Turkish bee

    UK on alert due to Turkish bee

  3. Turkey warns Interpol over FETÖ members

    Turkey warns Interpol over FETÖ members

  4. Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

    Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

  5. Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

    Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane
Recommended
President Erdoğan visits MHP leader

President Erdoğan visits MHP leader
Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader

Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader
Turkey not deporting Syrians: Migration head

Turkey not deporting Syrians: Migration head
Suspected rail robber detained in eastern Turkey

Suspected rail robber detained in eastern Turkey

Top court says ruling not an endorsement of Academics for Peace petition

Top court says ruling not an endorsement of 'Academics for Peace' petition
First light to reach Turkish observatory in 2020

First light to reach Turkish observatory in 2020

WORLD Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

The European Union border agency Frontex has provided the Greek coast guard with a crewless blimp to monitor illegal crossings in the Aegean Sea.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank cuts year-end inflation forecast

Turkey's Central Bank on July 31 cut its year-end inflation forecast for 2019 to 13.9%, down from 14.6% in its previous report.

SPORTS Galatasaray to loan Emre Mor from Celta Vigo

Galatasaray to loan Emre Mor from Celta Vigo

Turkey's Galatasaray announced official talks with Spanish club Celta Vigo on loan of Turkish international player Emre Mor.      