Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to the country's National Defense Ministry on Jan. 5.

In a statement, the ministry said that the terrorists fleeing the terror group's shelter areas in Syria came to a border post in border province of Şanlıurfa's Suruç district.

It added that escapes from the terrorist organization is ongoing.