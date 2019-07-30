Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag

  July 30 2019

SAKARYA-Anadolu Agency
Two beaches in Karasu district of northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya, have been awarded the blue flag tag -- an international label, denoting high standards of cleanliness, pristine waters and other parameters.

Ekrem Yüce, the metropolitan municipality mayor of Sakarya, told Anadolu Agency that he will now try to get blue flag certificate for Kocaali and Kaynarca beaches as well.

“Necessary steps will be taken to get the international certification,” he said.

Maintaining that while Karasu on the Black Sea coast, is already a popular tourist destination, he hoped that the certification will help further increase the traffic of visitors.

Besides pristine waters and cleanliness along the shores, Yüce said other criteria that helped the two beaches to get the tag, included presence of life guard teams, disabled friendly facilities and environmentally friendly measures.

The mayor said that nearly 90% of the Karasu population consists of foreigners in summers, because of its proximity to the metropolitan cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Bursa.

The blue flag certification is internationally recognized voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators. In order to qualify for the tag, the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) -- an independent non-profit organization – has set up 33 stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

