Two soldiers killed in accident during shooting training in Turkey’s southeast

ISTANBUL

Two soldiers have been killed in an accident during a shooting training in the Çukurca district of the southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on Jan. 16.

“Drowned in sadness, we wish Allah’s mercy upon our martyrs and express our condolences to their families, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation,” the ministry said.

Two soldiers were also wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital.

The death of contracted private Tolga Kaplan was reported to his father in the southern province of Mersin by military authorities.

Kaplan’s house was draped in Turkish flags, where his family and relatives were grieving.

Kaplan’s mother died a-year-and-a-half ago due to cancer and his aunt was shot to death last year by her ex-husband on the street where his house is.

The family of Sait Miyanyedi, another contracted private who was killed in the accident, was informed by the local and military authorities in the Çaycuma district of Zonguldak province.

Miyanyedi had been serving in Çukurca for five years, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also expressed his condolences for the two soldiers.