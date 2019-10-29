Two pilots killed after trainee aircraft crashes in Turkish Cyprus

  • October 29 2019 14:46:00

ISTANBUL
Two pilots were killed near Geçitkale village in Turkish Cyprus after the trainee aircraft, an ultralight belonging to the Federation of Air Sports, crashed on Oct. 29.

The trainee aircraft took off from Geçitkale Airport in fine weather and later crashed in the take-off runway in the airport, according to local sources. The reason behind the crash has not been ascertained yet.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı condoled the death of two pilots. "I am in great sadness of having lost two young people as a result of the plane crash in the runway during the training flight. I wish God's mercy to the young people who lost their lives in this unexpected accident, and condolences to the grieving families and to our people," Akıncı said in a statement.

Turkey plans to establish an airbase for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) at Geçitkale Airport, which has remained idle for many years.

