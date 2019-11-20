Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry

  • November 20 2019 09:44:00

Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency/The Associated Press
Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry

Turkey on Nov. 19 extradited two Dutch terrorists to their home country, said the Interior Ministry.

“Extradition of foreign terrorist continues. In this context today, two Dutch national terrorists were deported to the Netherlands,” said the ministry on Twitter.

Although the ministry did not mention the name of the terrorist organization, the issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send ISIL members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

According to Associated Press, The Dutch government says Turkey has sent a woman back to the Netherlands who is suspected of traveling to Syria to join extremists.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus and Foreign Minister Stef Blok say in a letter to Parliament that the women, who has two children with her, has been stripped of her Dutch nationality.

The ministers say they ``regret'' that Turkey decided to send her back Tuesday despite Dutch requests not to deport her.

The woman was denied entry to the Netherlands and taken into detention when she arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Another Dutch woman who had traveled to Syria returned to the Netherlands on the same flight. Both face prosecution.

Ankara recently stepped up the return of suspected foreign Islamic State members back to their countries of origin.

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  4. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  5. Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks

    Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks
Recommended
Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague
Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL
Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Vettel, Leclerc summoned to explain collision

Enes Ünal carries team to victory as Turkey beats Andorra 2-0

Enes Ünal carries team to victory as Turkey beats Andorra 2-0
Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020
WORLD Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

A former employee of Britain's Hong Kong consulate said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and chained him as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests, the BBC and Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey and Georgia have agreed to work on a simplified customs line which pave the way for ending delays in transportation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.