Two foreign terrorists extradited to Netherlands: Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency/The Associated Press

Turkey on Nov. 19 extradited two Dutch terrorists to their home country, said the Interior Ministry.

“Extradition of foreign terrorist continues. In this context today, two Dutch national terrorists were deported to the Netherlands,” said the ministry on Twitter.

Although the ministry did not mention the name of the terrorist organization, the issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send ISIL members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.



According to Associated Press, The Dutch government says Turkey has sent a woman back to the Netherlands who is suspected of traveling to Syria to join extremists.



Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus and Foreign Minister Stef Blok say in a letter to Parliament that the women, who has two children with her, has been stripped of her Dutch nationality.

The ministers say they ``regret'' that Turkey decided to send her back Tuesday despite Dutch requests not to deport her.

The woman was denied entry to the Netherlands and taken into detention when she arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Another Dutch woman who had traveled to Syria returned to the Netherlands on the same flight. Both face prosecution.



Ankara recently stepped up the return of suspected foreign Islamic State members back to their countries of origin.