  • October 02 2019 15:17:44

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Turks in Europe face systematic racism: Turkish FM

Turkish migrants increasingly face discriminatory policies and systematic racism in Western Europe, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Oct. 2. 

"We are worried over growing discrimination faced by Turkish communities in Western Europe," Çavuşoğlu said during a meeting in the western German city of Dusseldorf, stressing that discriminatory and racist policies were increasingly becoming systematic, and backed by officials at various levels in those countries.

Turkey’s top diplomat met with Turkish Consul Generals serving in European cities for a special gathering to discuss various problems faced by Turkish communities in Europe and possible measures to enhance consular services.

Çavuşoğlu urged Turkish diplomats to give utmost importance to incidents of racist discrimination, xenophobic attacks and Islamophobic crimes, provide support for the victims and raise concerns in talks with the relevant authorities.

"As Consul Generals you are not only talking with our citizens, but also with politicians in the countries you serve," he said.

"Political leaders should act with common sense, they should refrain from a divisive rhetoric, shouldn’t use religious or ethnic differences for propaganda. This kind of othering rhetoric, using discriminatory rhetoric, creates a climate of hate which emboldens racist attacks. Please tell this during your meetings with interlocutors," he said.

