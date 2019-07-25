Turkish youth orchestra takes stage in Germany

  • July 25 2019 13:21:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra took to the stage for a special festival in Berlin, Germany on July 24 night.

The orchestra performed Beethoven's 8th Symphony, Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto, Carl Maria Von Weber's Der Freischutz, and Fusun Koksal's Silent Echoes at the Konzerthaus hall.

Famed Turkish conductor Cem Mansur led the orchestra during the performance for the Young Euro Classic festival.

Impressed by its performance, the audience gave the orchestra a standing ovation.

The Young Euro Classics festival, founded in the year 2000, is one of the world's most important platforms for international young orchestra musicians in the European classical music tradition.

Turkey, classical music, Berlin, Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra

