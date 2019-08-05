Turkish youngsters grab silver in U18 basketball final

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey grabbed the silver medal in FIBA U18 European Championship, losing to Spain 57-53 in Sunday's final.

Spanish small forward Santiago Aldama was the top scorer in the Greece 2019 final, scoring 23 points against Turkey.

Aldama was named as the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in this tournament.

Spain's center Usman Garuba helped Aldama with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Turkish shooting guard Mustafa Kurtuldum scored 19 points against Spain. His teammate Alperen Şengün, playing as power forward, scored 9 points and took 11 rebounds in final.

Spain became this year's FIBA U18 European Championship winners meanwhile Turkey had to return home with silver medal.

Separately, Şengün was selected for the tournament's All-Star Five.