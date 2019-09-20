Turkish wrestler Akgül headed to 2020 Olympics

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Propelled by his latest victory, Turkish wrestler Taha Akgül is headed to the finals in his class, along with next year's Olympics.

On Sept. 20, Akgül beat his Chinese opponent Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in men's freestyle 125 kg semifinal to advance to the final.

On Sept. 21 Akgül will face off against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in men's freestyle 125 kg final at the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital.

Following Sept. 20's results, the Turkish wrestler also qualified to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan will run through Sept. 22.