Turkish women win 4 golds in international boxing

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish women boxers on Jan. 18 won four gold medals at the 33rd International Ahmet Cömert International Boxing Tournament in metropolis Istanbul.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Esra Yıldız, Busenaz Sürmeneli, and Şennur Demir all claimed gold medals in the five-day contest, which ended on Jan. 18.

Some 160 boxers from 19 countries competed in the tournament.

Turkey won a total of 16 medals: 4 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals.