Turkish women beat Germany in Olympic quals

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's national women volleyball team defeated Germany 3-1 on Aug. 2 in their first match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Turkey will face the Czech Republic in the second match in Group B on Aug. 3.

The tournament will determine which teams will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A total of 24 countries compete in the tournament and six will qualify for the Olympic Games.

The tournament concludes on Aug. 4.