Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe

  • August 25 2019 16:49:46

Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL
Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe

A young Turkish woman has been elected as the secretary-general of The Federation of Young European Greens (FYEG) – the European umbrella organization for Young Green organizations from all over the continent.

This is the first time that a Turkish national has been chosen to the lead the federation.

Özgecan Kara, 31, was elected during the annual general assembly of the federation held between Aug. 14 and 18 in Istanbul.

‘Priority work will be climate change’

Hosted by the Turkish Young Greens, Genç Yeşiller, around 100 representatives of FYEG’s member organizations and other Green activists gathered to debate the political situation in Europe and make plans for the upcoming year.

Kara is looking forward to her new position in Brussels in September.

The Federation of Young European Greens is “a platform that makes the voice of the youth in green politics be heard in a powerful way and also conducts educational activities,” Kara told daily Hürriyet in an interview.

“Our priority work will be climate change. At this point, not only will we be a close follower of having an emergent action plan taken globally, but also of this plan to be executed,” said Kara.

“Secondly, we need to adjust to climate change and no longer use fossil fuels for the sustainability of the world’s future. We will develop projects towards green economy transformation. At this stage, the youth’s voice is very important. The reason why the Greens have received so many votes is the global climate protests spreading all over Europe,” she said.

Turkey, Özgecan Kara, The Federation of Young European Greens

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  2. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  3. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  4. Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

    Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

  5. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister
Recommended
Gourmet bears prefer whole-wheat bread

Gourmet bears prefer whole-wheat bread
Turkish jets neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia

Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia
Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director

Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director
Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources
Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
WORLD Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Aug. 24 to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.