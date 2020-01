Turkish woman fencer wins silver in Junior World Cup

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish woman fencer Nisanur Erbil won a silver medal in the FIE Junior Segovia World Cup 2020 on Jan. 18.

France's Anne Poupinet beat Erbil 15-12 in the final to win the gold medal in the tournament in Spain.

Erbil had defeated the U.S.' Chloe Fox-Gitomer 15-14 to compete in the final.