Turkish volunteers extend relief to Senegalese orphans

  • August 19 2019 09:15:57

Turkish volunteers extend relief to Senegalese orphans

DAKAR-Anadolu Agency
Turkish volunteers extend relief to Senegalese orphans

Turkish volunteers on Aug. 18 visited an orphanage in western Senegal to provided food and cleaning supplies to the poor with the help of Turkey's state-run Aid Agency.

Volunteers visited an orphanage where over a thousand abandoned babies and children take shelter in Mbour city, under the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA)'s "Experience Exchange Program".

Murat Göçer, one of the volunteers, told Anadolu Agency that he got emotional when children deprived of parents' love started to hug him.

"Some were crying. I went through indescribable feelings," he said, thanking TİKA for giving him the opportunity to extend a helping hand to the needy orphans.

TİKA, with contributions of Anadolu Agency, Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), Turkish Airlines, Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) launched the "Experience Exchange Program" with a view of raising awareness on international volunteerism among university students.

This program entered its third year, with a total of 500 Turkish students of various universities have visited 35 different countries in 2019.

Turkey, TIKA, Senegal, volunteer

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

    Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

  2. Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

    Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

  3. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  4. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  5. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history
Recommended
Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria
World stage presence possible with a say in space: Expert

World stage presence possible with a say in space: Expert
Turkish pianist Say performs against gold mine deforestation in Kaz Mountains

Turkish pianist Say performs against gold mine deforestation in Kaz Mountains
Turkish forces hit YPG targets in N Syria

Turkish forces hit YPG targets in N Syria

Pharmacists complain about herbalist shops

Pharmacists complain about herbalist shops
Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

WORLD Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

Afghanistan's president is vowing to eliminate all safe havens of the ISIL as the country marks a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by the local ISIL affiliate.
ECONOMY EUs annual inflation at 1.4% in July

EU's annual inflation at 1.4% in July

Consumer prices in the European Union soared by 1.4% year-on-year in July, the union's statistical authority announced Aug. 19.
SPORTS Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor drew with Kasımpaşa 1-1 on Aug. 18 in Turkish top-tier football league.