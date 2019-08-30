Turkish veterinarian invents first-aid tool for cattle

SİVAS- Anadolu Agency

A veterinarian in eastern Turkey has invented a first-aid device to prevent cattle from dying due to stomach problems.

The device, called "umbrella trocar", is now being exported to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Russia, said Burhan Pınarbaşı, the veterinarian who developed it.

Developed in cooperation with Cumhuriyet University's Technopark located in Sivas, the device has a feature of opening like an umbrella after entering into the stomach, providing gas extraction, Pınarbaşı said.

The project was funded by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), he added.

The device is used by veterinarians on farm animals, Pınarbaşı said adding that it is a first-aid device ever developed and used around the world.

"We have started exporting it through e-commerce," he said.

Both breeders and veterinarians welcome the product, and with the support of the Chamber of Commerce in the eastern province of Sivas, farmers in Turkey can receive umbrella trocars free of charge once they pay for the product's shipping fee, Pınarbaşı said.