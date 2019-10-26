Turkish, US top diplomats speak over phone

  • October 26 2019 12:25:03

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s top diplomat held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Oct. 25.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Mike Pompeo discussed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s planned visit to the U.S.

The phone conversation also addressed YPG/PKK ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin -- also known as "Mazloum Kobani" and bilateral ties.

Kobani is subject of an Interpol red notice and is wanted for multiple terror attacks targeting the Turkish security forces.

U.S. senators -- including Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Chris Van Hollen -- asked the U.S. State Department on Oct. 23 to provide a visa for Kobani so he could visit the country.

