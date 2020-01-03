Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, Syria over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the situation in Libya with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in a telephone call, Turkey's Communications Directorate said on Jan. 2.

The talk came hours after Turkish parliament voted in favor of sending troops to the northern African country.

Erdoğan said Turkey is monitoring developments "with concern and sorrow" regarding protests against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, and welcomed an end to incidents surrounding the foreign compound.

Thousands of Iraqis stormed the compound on Jan. 1 protesting airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia that killed at least 25 fighters.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and the Syrian war, according to a statement by the directorate.

"Highlighting the significance of diplomacy in solving regional issues, Erdoğan and Trump agreed to boost cooperation for mutual gain in bilateral relations," said the statement.

As well, the White House issued a readout of the phone call, confirming the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

"President Trump pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya. The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.