Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, region over phone

  • January 16 2020 09:52:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The presidents of Turkey and the U.S. spoke over the phone on Jan. 15, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the latest developments in Libya and the region.

On Jan. 12, the warring sides in the Libyan conflict announced a cease-fire in response to a call by Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, gathering in Moscow to sign an agreement aimed at ending hostilities and starting a political dialogue.

Following talks in Moscow, the head of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, signed the cease-fire deal, but eastern Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar left early on Jan. 14, asking for more time.

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the pro-Haftar House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, said: "The cease-fire in Libya is over and the war will resume."

