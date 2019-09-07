Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Sept. 7 addressed steps to achieve a bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion during their meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We examined means of achieving $100 billion trade volume between the two countries," Pekcan said on Twitter.

Ways to mobilize Turkey’s export potential to the U.S. in various sectors such as civil aviation, automotive, automotive supply, jewelry, furniture, textile and apparel were discussed, she said.

Pekcan noted that realizing greater access to certain key supply channels within the U.S. was also deliberated.

Both sides agreed to implement specific programs on a sectoral basis designed to help companies, she said.

"I also conveyed to my counterpart, Turkey’s clear expectation about the removal of certain barriers and policies as implemented by the U.S. administration that constitute obstacle to enhancing our bilateral trade," Pekcan said.

Wilbur Ross is expected to stay in Turkey until Tuesday and meet with representatives of the private sector.

"We hope to be meeting on Sept. 10 once again to go over the outcome of the visit as well as determine our roadmap," Pekcan added.



