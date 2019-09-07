Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

  • September 07 2019 16:14:15

Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Sept. 7 addressed steps to achieve a bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion during their meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We examined means of achieving $100 billion trade volume between the two countries," Pekcan said on Twitter.

Ways to mobilize Turkey’s export potential to the U.S. in various sectors such as civil aviation, automotive, automotive supply, jewelry, furniture, textile and apparel were discussed, she said.

Pekcan noted that realizing greater access to certain key supply channels within the U.S. was also deliberated.

Both sides agreed to implement specific programs on a sectoral basis designed to help companies, she said.

"I also conveyed to my counterpart, Turkey’s clear expectation about the removal of certain barriers and policies as implemented by the U.S. administration that constitute obstacle to enhancing our bilateral trade," Pekcan said.

Wilbur Ross is expected to stay in Turkey until Tuesday and meet with representatives of the private sector.

"We hope to be meeting on Sept. 10 once again to go over the outcome of the visit as well as determine our roadmap," Pekcan added.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey successfully tests its first cruise missile

    Turkey successfully tests its first cruise missile

  2. Full speed ahead for Istanbul Airport subway line

    Full speed ahead for Istanbul Airport subway line

  3. Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

    Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

  4. US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

    US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

  5. CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

    CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison
Recommended
Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

Turkish Treasury posts $1B cash surplus in August

Turkish Treasury posts $1B cash surplus in August
Full speed ahead for Istanbul Airport subway line

Full speed ahead for Istanbul Airport subway line

Turkey eyes more visitors at legendary Izmir Fair

Turkey eyes more visitors at legendary Izmir Fair
India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency

India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency

Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct

Gas imports from Russia down 36 pct
WORLD Irans coast guard seizes foreign tugboat

Iran's coast guard seizes foreign tugboat

Iran's coast guard has seized a foreign tugboat suspected of smuggling fuel in the Gulf and detained its 12 Filipino crew members, state television reported on Sept. 7.

ECONOMY Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Sept. 7 addressed steps to achieve a bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion during their meeting in the capital Ankara.

SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.