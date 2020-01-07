Turkish, US defense ministers discuss Iraq over phone

  • January 07 2020 10:05:55

Turkish, US defense ministers discuss Iraq over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish, US defense ministers discuss Iraq over phone

Turkey's defense minister held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart to discuss recent developments in Iraq, an official statement from Turkey said on Jan. 6.

According to the statement issued by Turkey's National Defense Ministry, Turkey's Hulusi Akar and the U.S.'s Mark Esper addressed security issues in the region concerning both countries.

Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport on Jan. 3.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting an attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, and planning to carry out additional attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.

Earlier, Akar had received the chief of Qatar's land forces Said al-Khayarin in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to a statement by the ministry.

They discussed bilateral and regional defense and security, said the statement.

u.s.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  3. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

  4. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  5. Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'

    Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
Recommended
Turkish, Russian leaders to launch TurkStream

Turkish, Russian leaders to launch TurkStream
7 detained over suspected ISIL links

7 detained over suspected ISIL links
Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway
Police detains 12 PKK terror suspects

Police detains 12 PKK terror suspects
Turkish FM in Algeria for talks

Turkish FM in Algeria for talks
Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to bad weather

Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
WORLD British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Greek Cyprus on Jan. 7 in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.
ECONOMY Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports rose 43.1 percent to reach 168,604 tons from September to December 2019, a regional trade union announced on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126.