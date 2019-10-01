Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December

  • October 01 2019 09:39:09

Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 57.8 billion Turkish liras ($10.23 billion) in October-December, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30.

Including 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.04 billion) in interest payments, the Treasury will repay 17 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion) in external debts.

Over the next three months, 40.8 billion liras ($7.22 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- around 32% of this amount will be interest payments, while the rest will be principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 38.9 billion Turkish liras ($6.88 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold 12 bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates -- no planned external borrowing -- in October-December.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New residence regulation in North Cyprus

    New residence regulation in North Cyprus

  2. Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

    Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

  3. Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

    Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

  4. UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

    UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

  5. CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor

    CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market
Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands announce bankruptcy

Thomas Cook Belgium, Netherlands announce bankruptcy
Foreign debt stock stands at $446.9B end-June

Foreign debt stock stands at $446.9B end-June
Turkeys new economic program for 2020-2022 revealed

Turkey's new economic program for 2020-2022 revealed
Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkey posts $2.5 billion foreign trade gap in August

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market
WORLD Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

A commemorative ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe took place in Strasbourg, France on Oct. 1. 
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 1 opened a foreign exchange gold swap market.
SPORTS Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray will be hoping for a repeat of its first home fixture in last season’s Champions League as it welcomes the early Group A leader Paris Saint-Germain to Istanbul on Oct. 1.