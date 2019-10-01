Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 57.8 billion Turkish liras ($10.23 billion) in October-December, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 30.

Including 5.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.04 billion) in interest payments, the Treasury will repay 17 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion) in external debts.

Over the next three months, 40.8 billion liras ($7.22 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- around 32% of this amount will be interest payments, while the rest will be principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 38.9 billion Turkish liras ($6.88 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury has projected to hold 12 bond auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates -- no planned external borrowing -- in October-December.